Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on February 7, 2020 at 5:23am

Two local boys’ teams have games on the road in high school basketball.

JHS plays at Williamsville. We will have coverage on WLDS, starting with the pre-game at 6:45.

Routt plays at Greenfield tonight. WEAI will carry the game live with the pregame show about 7:15.

Elsewhere, West Central travels to Carrollton, Triopia plays at Calvary, New Berlin is at Riverton, Brown County hosts Pittsfield, Rushville-Industry welcomes Camp Point, South County heads for Buffalo Tri-City, PORTA A/C is at Macomb, Midwest Central heads to Beardstown, Pleasant Hill hosts Pawnee, and Pleasant Plains is at home against Maroa-Forsyth.

In the Central State 8, Southeast goes to Mascoutah for a non-conference game, SHG crosses town to play Lanphier, Rochester heads to Normal U-High, and Glenwood welcomes in Decatur-MacArthur.

Last night in the lone boys’ game, Griggsville-Perry won at Mendon-Unity 56-24.

On the girls’ side last night, JHS lost to Springfield High 74-26, PORTA A/C dropped Midwest Central 52-48, Beardstown lost to Mendon-Unity 64-29, Triopia lost to Brown County 57-46, Pittsfield beat North Greene 48-35, and Williamsville defeated North Mac 56-35.

In a make-up game on the college side of things, the MacMurray College men came from behind to defeat Eureka College at home 77-74. On the women’s side, the Lady Highlanders fell to Eureka 96-87.