Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 21, 2020 at 6:54am

Routt’s bid to move on to the super sectional game at Illinois College Monday night was turned away last night in southern Illinois.

Routt lost to Father McGivney High School last night at Centralia 44-40. Routt finishes the year at 29-3.

On the boys’ ledger last night, Routt stopped Calhoun 47-36.

West Central cinched the WIVC last night with a win over Triopia 69-54.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Hill fell to Griggsville Perry 68-30, and Carrollton blasted ISD.

Tonight, JHS is home tonight to play Rochester. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

On WEAI, we will carry South County’s game at Triopia. The pre-game show starts at 7:15.

Elsewhere, Routt welcomes Beardstown, Porta/AC goes to Maroa Forsyth, New Berlin heads for Illini Central, Riverton is home to play Pleasant Plains, Williamsville travels to Auburn, Calhoun hosts Griggsville Perry, Brussels plays at Pleasant Hill, Rushville Industry hosts A-Town, Pittsfield rolls at Liberty, and Brown County is on the road to Mendon Unity.

In CS8 play, Springfield goes to Lanphier, Glenwood plays at Normal U High, MacArthur and Eisenhower play in Decatur, and Southeast goes to SHG.

Wrestling post season resumed yesterday with three JHS athletes competing this weekend at Champaign. Tim Welsh, Trey Elliott and Aiden Fraas are wrestling from JHS.