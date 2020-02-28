Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 28, 2020 at 6:30am

There will be three games on the air tonight on WLDS and WEAI.

At the top of the agenda are regional title games.

We will broadcast the Routt-West Central title game at Franklin, starting with the pre-game show about 6:40. That game will air on WLDS.

On WEAI, we will carry action from the Triopia regional, where Triopia meets Payson. That broadcast will begin at 6:45.

We will follow that game with Jacksonville’s final regular season game at home tonight against Decatur MacArthur. That game will be carried on a tape delayed basis.

Around the 1A and 2A regionals, Calhoun plays Lincolnwood tonight at 7 tonight. Madison plays Lovejoy at Valmeyer.

The 2A regional title games of note are Pleasant Plains and Auburn at Pleasant Plains. At Riverton it is SHG and Riverton. And, Porta/AC plays Macomb at Rushville Industry.

In Central State Eight play tonight, Rochester is at Springfield, and Lanphier at Glenwood.

Meanwhile, the state boys swim and dive meet will include a Jacksonville swimmer at Evanston today.

Jon Leutz won the 100 meter breast stroke last week at the sectional level. The JHS senior competes at the state meet today.

ISVI has two athletes competing in athletes with disabilities events this weekend. They are Leo Tomich and Cameron Dempsey. Both are swimming in the 50 yard, 100 yard and 200 yard freestyle. Tomich will also swim in the 100 yard breast stroke.