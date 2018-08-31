Friday Sports

Routt suffered its third loss on the young season last night on the volleyball court.

Routt dropped a match to Auburn 25-21, 25-16.

Elsewhere, Illini West downed Beardstown, Pittsfield bested Carrollton, West Central stopped South County, Meredosia tripped Pleasant Hill, Porta/AC beat North Mac, and New Berlin held off Pawnee.

On the golf course, Jacksonville won the meet, Routt was 2nd and West Central third at the Links. Harrison Chumley of Routt was the medalist with a 33.

