Friday Sports

Last night Jacksonville High School lost at its final home soccer match against Springfield High School 2-1.

In volleyball, Triopia fell to Beardstown, Brown County stopped Pleasant Hill, West Central beat Rushville Industry, North Greene lost at home to Greenfield-Northwestern, Western beat Griggsville Perry, and ISD fell to Carrollton.

Around the area, Pittsfield downed Mendon Unity, and New Berlin lost to Pleasant Plains.

Aydin Folker of JHS begins competing today at the state golf tournament, along with Braden McLaughlin and Maggie Cockerill of West Central, Chase Piehler of Beardstown, and Colin Dobson of Routt.

JHS begins play today at the Pumpkin Tournament at Maine West. And, the JHS tennis team plays in the Springfield sectional tournament.

