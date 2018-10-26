Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 26 at 6:55am

Volleyball teams in the area finished regional play last night.
Routt stopped Lutheran at Greenview 25-18, 27-25.
At Mendon Unity, Triopia fell to Mendon Unity 25-12, 25-14.
Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern held off Calhoun, Payson defeated Western, New Berlin stopped Auburn, Pleasant Plains beat Rushville Industry, and Porta/AC fell to Williamsville.
Post season football kicks off tonight. There are four games of interest, two involving CS 8 teams. All start at 7. They are Lemont at Glenwood, Breese Central at Rochester, Carlinville welcomes East Alton Wood River, and Taylorville hosts Chillicothe IVC.