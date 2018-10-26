Volleyball teams in the area finished regional play last night.
Routt stopped Lutheran at Greenview 25-18, 27-25.
At Mendon Unity, Triopia fell to Mendon Unity 25-12, 25-14.
Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern held off Calhoun, Payson defeated Western, New Berlin stopped Auburn, Pleasant Plains beat Rushville Industry, and Porta/AC fell to Williamsville.
Post season football kicks off tonight. There are four games of interest, two involving CS 8 teams. All start at 7. They are Lemont at Glenwood, Breese Central at Rochester, Carlinville welcomes East Alton Wood River, and Taylorville hosts Chillicothe IVC.
Friday Sports
By Gary Scott on October 26 at 6:55am
