Friday Sports

Volleyball teams in the area finished regional play last night.

Routt stopped Lutheran at Greenview 25-18, 27-25.

At Mendon Unity, Triopia fell to Mendon Unity 25-12, 25-14.

Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern held off Calhoun, Payson defeated Western, New Berlin stopped Auburn, Pleasant Plains beat Rushville Industry, and Porta/AC fell to Williamsville.

Post season football kicks off tonight. There are four games of interest, two involving CS 8 teams. All start at 7. They are Lemont at Glenwood, Breese Central at Rochester, Carlinville welcomes East Alton Wood River, and Taylorville hosts Chillicothe IVC.

