Friday Sports

A New Berlin track and field athlete has advanced to the state meet finals with the best throw in the shot put.

New Berlin junior Greg Zellers had a throw of 55 feet, 9 inches, an inch and a quarter farther than the next best.

Rushville Industry sophomore Kreeden Allen made it to the finals in the long jump.

Austin Young of West Central qualified in the high jump with a leap of 6-2, tied with several others with the best mark of the day. Will Ross of South County advanced in the triple jump. Rushville Industry junior Charly Tshibuabua had the fifth best time in the 400.

The finals are tomorrow. Today, Phillip Johnson of JHS will try to qualify in the 400 meter 2A race.

The title game of the Routt sectional softball tournament will be played later today, at 4:30 at the YMCA field.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

