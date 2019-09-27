Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 27, 2019 at 6:54am

Last night, Routt survived the week with another win at home.

Routt downed Liberty 25-27, 26-24, and 25-7.

Around the area, Triopia lost to Southeastern, New Berlin fell to Athens in two, Lewistown stopped Beardstown, Porta/AC lost to Maroa Forsyth in three, South County dropped Morrisonville, Pittsfield beat North Greene, GNW blasted Pleasant Hill, Rushville Industry lost to Bushnell Prairie city, and Carrollton stopped Brown County.

JHS fell in tennis to Quincy Notre Dame 9-0.

Illinois College goes to Wheaton College to play volleyball tonight.