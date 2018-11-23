Friday Sports

Tournament coverage of boys’ high school basketball resumes today.

We will feature two games on WLDS, and two on WEAI.

We start at 2:45 this afternoon with Routt and Liberty at Pittsfield, followed by JHS and Glenwood at the JHS Bowl tonight at 6:30. The pre-game show for the night game begins at 6:15 PM.

WEAI will feature games from New Berlin and Beardstown. We will have Lutheran and South County, starting with the pre-game from New Berlin at 3:45. That will be followed by the 6:30 game from Beardstown, Triopia and Mendon Unity.

Other games at the tournament include Morton and Macomb from the JHS Bowl at 5. Lincolnwood and North Mac play at 5:30 tonight at New Berlin, followed by New Berlin and Macon Meridian.

The other games at Pittsfield today are Payson and Lovejoy at 1:30, Western and Illini West at 4:30, and Pittsfield and Camp Point at 6.

From Beardstown tonight, Athens plays Griggsville Perry at 5, and Beardstown and Rushville will follow the Triopia game.

Four high school football games are on tap today. It starts at 10 this morning with Camp Point and Forreston, followed by Gibson City and Maroa Forsyth at 1, Byron and Monticello at 4, and Elmhurst Catholic and Kankakee McNamara at 7.

