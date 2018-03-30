Jacksonville won its second straight baseball game this week.
JHS held off New Berlin 3 to 2.
In other action, Carrollton thumped Greenfield-Northwestern 12-2.
In softball, Brown County rolled Routt 17-7, Triopia edged Griggsville Perry 3-2, and Carrollton outlasted Greenfield-Northwestern in 8 innings 3-2.
The schedule today is limited.
In baseball, Triopia plays Knoxville, Southeastern goes to Beardstown, New Berlin welcomes Rushville Industry, and West Central goes to Pittsfield.
In softball, Carrollton welcomes North Mac.
Friday Sports
By Gary Scott on March 30 at 7:01am
