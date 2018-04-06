Friday Sports

Jacksonville High School was blasted on the baseball field yesterday at home.

JHS fell to Rochester 11-0.

Routt held off Triopia on the baseball field yesterday 7-3.

Elsewhere, West Central stopped Griggsville Perry 5-2, Greenfield-Northwestern handled North Greene 17-12, New Berlin stopped Williamsville 6-2, and Beardstown downed Athens 5-3

In softball, Jacksonville was pummeled by Pleasant Plains 19-0, Triopia edged Routt 7-3,

North Greene beat Greenfield-Northwestern 4-2, West Central stopped Griggsville Perry 15-5, Carrollton dropped Pleasant Hill twice 7-1 and 12-2.

In soccer, JHS beat Riverton 4-0.

Today, JHS competes in a varsity track and field meet in Jerseyville.

