By Gary Scott on October 25, 2019 at 6:59am

Triopia dropped West Central in volleyball last night.

The Trojans won at home 25-17, 23-25, 25-23.

JHS won at Mount Pulaski last night 25-17, 25-22, while New Berlin held off Routt 25-21, 25-16.

ISD lost to Lovejoy, South County was tripped by Porta/AC, Pleasant Hill downed Griggsville Perry, and Pittsfield beat Western.

The JHS volleyball team plays at the Quincy Notre Dame tournament this weekend.