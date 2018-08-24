Friday Sports

Jacksonville won in two sets in volleyball against Macomb last night to go 2 and 0 on the season.

Routt is also 2-0 after a 25-6, 25-11 win over Pleasant Hill.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC dropped Midwest Central in two, New Berlin swept Sangamon Valley, and Camp Point stopped Griggsville Perry in two sets.

Routt claimed a win over South County and Virginia at the Jacksonville Country Club. The Routt girls also won.

Later today, Jacksonville begins play in the Quincy Notre Dame soccer tournament. And, Routt begins play in the Lutheran Tournament.

The JHS tennis team competes at the Springfield Invitational later today.

