Friday Title games

By Gary Scott on March 6, 2020 at 6:30am

Jacksonville and West Central take center stage in 1A and 2A sectional title games, and 3A regional title tilts in boys’ basketball tonight.

Jacksonville plays Glenwood for the 4th time this year, this time for the regional title at Taylorville. Glenwood has won all three previous games, but it was close in two of the three. WLDS will carry the game live starting with the pre-game about 6:45.

West Central is headed back to Dupo, where the Cougars meet Madison for the second time this year. West Central won a home game, 81-61 back in December.

The game will be played at 7, and the pre-game show on WEAI will be at 6:45.

At Beardstown tonight, it’s Porta/AC and SHG. Athens and Peoria Christian will play at Lewistown.

Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower will play at Mattoon. And, it’s Decatur MacArthur and Springfield High at Springfield.

The JHS boys’ and girls’ track teams compete in the Co-Ed “A” indoor meet starting tonight at Illinois College.

Illinois College is playing baseball and softball in Florida today. The track teams compete at a qualifying meet in Wisconsin. The men’s tennis team hosts Webster University. The MacMurray women’s wrestling team is at the NCAA wrestling championships in Michigan.