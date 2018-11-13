Jacksonville begins the girls’ high school season on the road tonight.
JHS plays at Quincy. Waverly goes to Greenfield to play Greenfield-Northwestern.
Last night, West Central dropped Western at Bluffs 61-39, North Greene clipped Brussels 50-17, Southwestern downed South County 44-28, Beardstown handled Rushville Industry 41-22, Carrollton slapped Gillespie 58-47, and Porta/AC beat Mount Pulaski 49-39.
Girls’ Basketball for Tuesday
By Gary Scott on November 13 at 6:59am
