Girls’ Basketball for Tuesday

Jacksonville begins the girls’ high school season on the road tonight.

JHS plays at Quincy. Waverly goes to Greenfield to play Greenfield-Northwestern.

Last night, West Central dropped Western at Bluffs 61-39, North Greene clipped Brussels 50-17, Southwestern downed South County 44-28, Beardstown handled Rushville Industry 41-22, Carrollton slapped Gillespie 58-47, and Porta/AC beat Mount Pulaski 49-39.

