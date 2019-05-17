Girls State Track Meet Sends Several to the Finals

Preliminary Rounds completed at the state track meet in Charleston this week in Girls Track. Several local schools saw their state qualifiers move on to the final round this weekend.

In Class 1A, Rushville senior Ellie Lamb moved on in both the shot put and discus. Also moving on in discus were New Berlin junior Macy Byer and Auburn junior Ellie Canaday. Athens junior Caroline Lendy continued on in Triple Jump.

Pleasant Plains 4×800 meter relay squad posted the 3rd fastest time overall in the preliminary round with 9:56.95 to move on to the finals. Junior Caroline Jachino also moved on in the 1600 meter run.

Things weren’t quite as kind to Class 2A schools in the area, as Pittsfield shot putters freshman Olivia Campbell and senior Chandler Hayden were the only two in the area moving on to the finals this weekend.