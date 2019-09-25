Glenwood Takes Top Spot in 6A, Rest of AP Poll Remains the Same

Class 1A state rankings remained the same from last week. Forreston and Lena-Winslow continue to hold the top spots. Camp Point Central holds steady at #4 as well as Carrollton at #8.

In 3A, Beardstown maintains its hold on the #4 spot. Rochester sets at #2 in 4A. Sacred Heart Griffin remains at #6 in 5A. Glenwood slid into the #1 spot in 6A, with Springfield High still remaining outside the top 10.

With tough match-ups in the area this week, things will likely shake up once again in the coach’s poll.