Jacksonville had one golfer advance to state yesterday.
Sophomore Aydin Folker of JHS fired a 77 to qualify as an individual at Carbondale. JHS finished 6th as a team.
At the Class 1 A level, Routt, West Central and Beardstown had a golfer from each school qualify.
Colin Dobson of Routt, Chase Piehler of Beardstown and Braden McLaughlin of West Central all fired 78s to finish in a tie for third.
And, West Central senior Maggie Cockerill also qualified for state.
Golfers Advance
By Gary Scott on October 9 at 7:03am
Jacksonville had one golfer advance to state yesterday.