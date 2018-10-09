Golfers Advance

Jacksonville had one golfer advance to state yesterday.

Sophomore Aydin Folker of JHS fired a 77 to qualify as an individual at Carbondale. JHS finished 6th as a team.

At the Class 1 A level, Routt, West Central and Beardstown had a golfer from each school qualify.

Colin Dobson of Routt, Chase Piehler of Beardstown and Braden McLaughlin of West Central all fired 78s to finish in a tie for third.

And, West Central senior Maggie Cockerill also qualified for state.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

