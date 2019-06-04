Graven Hired at South County

South County now has a new boys’ head basketball coach.

The Waverly and Franklin school boards have agreed to hire Bryon Graven as the new boys’ basketball coach for the South County Vipers.

Graven, a graduate of Auburn who played for his father there, has spent the last four seasons as the head coach of Mount Zion. He won a regional title there in 2017, and compiled a record of 52 and 70 over the four year period.

Graven replaces Dave Suits at South County. Suits resigned at South County and Franklin to take a teaching job at Carlinville High School. He was later hired as boys’ head coach there.

Graven has also coached at Morrisonville, Williamsville and Norris City Enfield.

Graven, a graduate of Millikin University, will teach PE at Franklin.

