Gray Announced As New Women’s Soccer Coach at IC

Illinois College announced their new head coach of women’s soccer yesterday. Hunter Gray has been hired to take over the program after a lengthy and successful career in the State of Alabama. Gray spent his previous three seasons at Division III Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina as an assistant men’s coach and men’s and women’s goalkeeper coach. Gray is a former Division-I soccer player at the University of Alabama-Birmingham before beginning to coach high school soccer in 1993. According to a press release from Illinois College, Gray amassed 300 wins and two state titles in Alabama programs before switching to college in 2018. Gray will begin work on the hilltop in January.

