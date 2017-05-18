Gray New JHS Boys Basketball Coach

By Gary Scott on May 18 at 1:34pm

Jacksonville High School has hired from within to fill the head coaching position for the boys’ basketball program.

The Jacksonville school board last night hired Cody Gray to become the new boys’ head basketball coach.

The 31-year-old Gray has been on the coaching staff in the school district for the past three years. This past season, he coached the freshman class.

JHS athletic director Joey Dion says he was impressive in the interview.

Gray has had coaching experience at Pleasant Plains, Martinsville, Georgetown-Ridgeview, and Crisman.

Dion likes Gray’s energy level.

Dion says the staff interview five candidates before making the recommendation. He says it was a mixture of small school coaches, and assistant coaches at bigger programs.