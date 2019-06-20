Hall In As New JHS Boys Soccer Coach

Jacksonville High School announced the formal hiring of Brexton Hall as it’s new boys soccer coach today. John Mansholt announced he was retiring after 22 years at the post. His resignation was formally accepted Wednesday night at the District 117 Board Meeting. Mansholt posted well over 250 wins in his 22 years as JHS head coach.

Hall is a 1997 graduate of JHS, where he was a standout in soccer and wrestling. Hall has been involved with coaching soccer over the last two decades in Jacksonville with the Soccer Association and its club team.