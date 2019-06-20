Hall Named JHS Head Soccer Coach

Jacksonville High School now has a new head soccer coach.

He is 1997 JHS graduate Brexton Hall. Hall takes over for Evan Philpott, who has been hired as the head men’s soccer coach at Illinois College.

Hall was a standout on the soccer field, and the wrestling mat at JHS.

Hall has been involved in the Jacksonville Soccer Association, and has coached the club team for the past four years.

Hall works as an aircraft metals technology shop supervisor for the 183rd wing of the Air National Guard since March of 2000.

Hall was hired last night by the Jacksonville school board, who at the same meeting also accepted the resignation of boys’ head basketball coach Cody Gray.

