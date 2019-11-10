High School Football Playoff Results

In class 1A, Moweaqua Central A & M defeated Fisher 69-34 and Arcola defeated Greenfield-Northwestern 23-14. Arcola will face Central A&M at Moweaqua next week.

In the bottom of the bracket, Carrollton upset Argenta-Oreana 48-35 and Athens upset Camp Point Central 24-6. Carrollton and Athens will lock up next week in Athens.

In class 2A, Auburn upset Maroa-Forsyth at home 16-14. They will move on to play Decatur St. Theresa in Auburn next week.

In class 3A, top seed Beardstown saw their season come to an end against Quincy Notre Dame yesterday 21-7.

In class 5A, two Central State 8 Conference foes will lock up in the third round. Rochester and Sacred Heart Griffin will head to Rochester next week as they fight for a state semifinal shot.

In class 6A, Glenwood-Chatham managed to get into the next round without the help of their top 2 running backs, defeating Lemont 38-28. They will move on to play New Lenox Providence Catholic in New Lenox next week.