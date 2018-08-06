Hill tabbed as head head FB coach at New Berlin

New Berlin found its new head football coach the weekend before practice begins.

High school teams begin practicing football today. An announcement over the weekend by New Berlin athletic director Blake Lucas indicates Seth Hill has been tabbed to lead New Berlin’s football team this year.

Hill is a JHS graduate who played four years of football at Monmouth College.

Most recently, he served as offensive coordinator for coach Trevor Compardo. Compardo resigned last week to become a grade school teacher in the Rochester school system.

He currently is a technology teacher at Waverly, teaches social studies and drivers ed at Waverly.

Waverly co-ops with New Berlin, along with Franklin for football.

