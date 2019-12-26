Holiday Basketball Tournaments

The 69th annual Waverly Holiday Tournament begins this morning.

Each day is broken down into two sessions.

Action begins this morning, minutes before 9, when top seeded West Central plays number 9 Greenfield-Northwestern, followed by North Mac and Carrollton, Athens and North Greene at noon and Tri City and Lutheran playing at 1:30.

WEAI will not broadcast that game, but will resume in the 2nd session, starting with Auburn and Triopia at 4:30, Routt and Pawnee at 6, New Berlin and Lincolnwood at 7:30, and South County and Edinburg to close the day.

We will carry 7 of the 8 games opening day. The exception is the 1:30 match up between Tri City and Lutheran.

Also starting today is the 38th annual Lady Tiger Classic in Beardstown, which involves 23 girls’ teams in the area.

Routt is seeded 2nd behind Lewistown, and will play at 7:30 tonight. Triopia, Beardstown, Brown County, North Greene and Rushville Industry also play in the tournament.

Action begins at 9 this morning.