Holiday Tournament Coverage

By Gary Scott on December 30 at 8:09am

Jacksonville remains alive at the Macomb Holiday Tournament.

Jacksonville held off Liberty to make it to the final day today, 46-29.

Jacksonville plays Rockridge at 9 this morning, and the game will be heard on WEAI. The pre-game begins at 8:45. A win puts JHS in the consolation title game at 5 against either Canton or Illini West.

Elsewhere at Macomb, Brown County lost late to West Hancock 47-41. Pittsfield was eliminated by Illini West 44-37. Brown County plays in the semi final game against Illini Bluffs at 2:30. Camp Point, the team that beat JHS is also playing in the semi finals today at Macomb.

West Central matched its top seed at Waverly, and defeated Athens for the title last night. The final score was 46-44, thanks to late heroics from Lucas Coultas.

Triopia grabbed the third place crown 65-48 over New Berlin, Routt claimed the 5th place trophy 58-35, and South County nabbed the consolation title with a 38-36 win over Lincolnwood.

The all tournament team had Hunter Stockton of New Berlin, Hank Hayer of Lutheran, Cole Howard and Gabe Cox of West Central, and Drayton Davis of Athens on the first team.

The 2nd team included Zach Thompson of Triopia, Chance Bumgardner of Tri City, Jack Richards of Athens, Benji Eaker of Auburn, and Ryan Poggenpohl of Lincolnwood.

Lanphier fell in the title game at Pekin, losing to Normal West 52-48.

Glenwood beat Springfield High at Bloomington Normal 44-39 to finish in 5th place on the consolation side.

Pleasant Plains downed Tremont 47-38, and Williamsville held off Porta/AC 56-44 at Williamsville. Beardstown stopped Roanoke Benson 53-35.

Today at Williamsville, Pleasant Plains meets Beardstown for 5th place at 3:30, and Porta AC takes on Dee Mack for 3rd place.

Southeast advanced to the title game at Collinsville with a 65-50 win over Oakville and a 38-30 win over Lincoln. Southeast plays in the title game tonight at 7:30 against Collinsville.

Sacred Heart Griffin downed Edwardsville Metro East Lutheran at Breese 51-45, and lost to Briarcrest Chrstian 57-34. It appears the Cyclones will play at 6 today for 3rd place.