Holiday Tournament Seeds-Waverly and JHS

West Central grabbed the top seed at the Waverly Invitational Holiday Tournament.

The tournament begins the day after Christmas at the Waverly Grade School gym.

New Berlin was seeded second behind West Central, and Triopia third.

Athens and Auburn round out the top five.

The pairings for the first round start at 9 with West Central meeting number 9 Carrollton. The second game will send Auburn up against Lincolnwood at 10:30.

The rest of the first session…Triopia and Greenfield/Northwestern at noon, and Routt at Greenview at 1:30. The second session opens with New Berlin and South County at 4:30, then North Mac and Pawnee at 6, Athens and Tri City at 7:30, and Lutheran and Edinburg at 9.

The tourney ends Friday.

WEAI will carry most of the tournament live.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville opens play in the Macomb Holiday Tournament December 28th, playing in the third game at 1 that day against Camp Point.

In girls action tonight, ISD hosts Greenfield/Northwestern, Beardstown welcomes North Fulton, Routt welcomes Brown County, and South County entertains Staunton.