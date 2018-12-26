Holiday Tournaments Start

The Waverly Boys’ Holiday Basketball Tournament begins today at the Waverly Grade School gym.

It is the 68th annual tournament, the oldest small school boys’ holiday invitational in Illinois.

Action begins just before 9 this morning, with top ranked West Central playing 9th seeded South County, followed by Routt and Carrollton at 10:30, North Mac and Greenfield-Northwestern at noon, and New Berlin and Pawnee at 1.

The second session opens with 2nd rated Triopia playing number 10 Tri City at 4:30, followed by Lutheran and Lincolnwood, Auburn and North Greene, and Athens and Edinburg.

WEAI will carry all but games 6 and 8 on opening day today.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville opens play at the Macomb Holiday Tournament at 9 this morning against Abingdon-Avon. WLDS will carry the game live, starting about 8:45. Meanwhile, Brown County opens play against top rated West Hancock at 10:30, while Pittsfield meets Rockridge at 2:30.

The 37th annual Lady Tiger Classic opens today in Beardstown.

Jacksonville opens play at 9 AM at the middle school gym against Pittsfield. Routt, rated 5th, will play at 6 tonight against either South Fulton or Western.

Triopia is set to play at noon against either Pittsfield or JHS.

Lewistown is rated 1st at Beardstown, followed by Midwest Central, Illini Bluffs, Illini West and Routt.

Other local teams in the tournament include West Central…seeded 6th, North Greene, Beardstown, Rushville Industry and Brown County.

Central State Eight teams begin play today at Collinsville, Bloomington-Normal, Centralia, Pekin, Effingham and Taylorville.

