Hunstein First Ever Men’s VB Coach at IC

Illinois College has hired its first ever men’s volleyball coach.

IC athletic director Mike Snyder introduced Jim Hunstein as the new coach this morning.

Hunstein is the current women’s head volleyball coach at Lindenwood University. He has been coaching in the college ranks since 2008.

Hunstein will continue to coach there through this season, before taking over as the IC men’s volleyball coach later this year.

The men’s volleyball season runs January through April of next year. Hunstein takes over the program here after the women’s volleyball season ends this fall at Lindenwood.