IBCA Area Coaches Honored

By Gary Scott on May 7, 2020 at 10:33am

Several coaches in the area, including one in Jacksonville, have been honored by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Eleven coaches were named coaches of the year in their respective districts.

The list includes Routt Catholic girl’s head coach Joe Eilering. The other girls’ coaches are TJ Fraase of Pleasant Plains, Blain Hartwick of Carrollton and Eric Kesler of Porta/AC Central.

Boys’ coaches from the area include Nick Rathgeb of Porta/AC, Kyle Weber of Pleasant Plains, Todd Blakeman of Glenwood, and Jeff Johnston of Athens.

There are three junior high boys’ coaches honored…Tony Albrecht of Greenfield, Dillon Binkley of New Berlin and Garrett White of Griggsville Perry. White was recently named Griggsville Perry boys’ varsity head coach.