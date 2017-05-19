IC Advances One to Outdoor Championships

Illinois College had one athlete advance Thursday to the 2017 NCAA Division three Outdoor Track and Field championship.

IC had two relays, one jumper and three individuals competing on the track at North Central, and two throwers competing in the Augustana Twilight Meet.

Andrea Hyde advanced to the outdoor track and field championships by running the 100 meter dash in a time of 12-32 in the prelims, and a time of 11-99 to finish as a runner up.

Meanwhile, Brant Bess ended the season with a toss of 192 feet 9 inches in the javelin, a school record. The toss came at Augustana. It did not advance him to the outdoor track and field championships, but it does rank him 29th in the nation.