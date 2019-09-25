IC and Mac players finalists for National Honors

Two local college football players are among the finalists for the 2019 William V Campbell Trophy from the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

The finalists must be a senior in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2, have outstanding football talent, and demonstrate leadership ability.

The nominees locally are Trevor Schubert of MacMurray College, and Michael Koos from Illinois College. Schubert is a 5-11, 255 pound defensive lineman from Mount Vernon. Koos is a 6-1, 225 linebacker from El Paso-Gridley.

The MFF will announce 12 to 14 finalists October 30th. Each will get an $18-thousand postgraduate scholarship, and travel to New York for the dinner.