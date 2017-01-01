IC Announce Men’s Head Volleyball Coach

Illinois College Director of Athletics Mike Snyder has introduced via a press release today Jim Hunstein as the first head coach of the new Illinois College men’s volleyball program. Hunstein, currently the women’s head coach at Lindenwood University-Belleville, will continue coaching the Lynx in their final season before officially taking the reins of the new Blueboys program later this year.

Hunstein began his coaching career nearly 20 years ago and joined the college ranks in 2008, joining Washington University in St. Louis as a women’s assistant. After four years there, Hunstein took over his own program when he became the head coach at Lewis & Clark Community College. He then moved back to Division III and led the Blackburn College program in 2016 and 2017.

Starting in 2018-19, he took over at Lindenwood-Belleville and has served as the head women’s coach and assistant men’s coach with the Lynx ever since. Along with his coaching experience at the collegiate level, Hunstein has had a long career in the St. Louis area as a club coach and assistant with USA Volleyball. From 2000 through 2016, Hunstein coached three clubs in the St. Louis area and has since been the head coach of the Capital Area Volleyball Club out of Springfield. Since 2012, he has worked with USA Volleyball as an assistant coach and evaluator. He has also directed and presented at numerous camps throughout the region.

Hunstein will begin recruiting for Illinois College in the upcoming months before officially beginning his duties later this year. With a competition season that runs from January to April, the IC men’s volleyball program will debut early in 2021.