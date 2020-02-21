IC Baseball Pushes Up Season Opener

The Illinois College baseball team will make its 2020 debut 2 days earlier than originally scheduled. With a good chance of rain moving into the area early next week, IC and MacMurray College have moved their match up from February 25th up to February 23rd. Game time and location remain the same with a 1 p.m. start at Joe Brooks Field on the Illinois College campus.

Sunday’s game marks the first time since 2009 that IC will open their season in Illinois instead of in Florida. Following the game,the Blueboys will make their standard Spring Break trip to Florida for eight contests, beginning with match ups against Aurora University and Clark University on March 1st in Auburndale.