IC Loses Women’s Head VB Coach

By Gary Scott on January 22, 2020 at 2:25pm

Illinois College is looking for a new women’s volleyball coach.

IC announced this afternoon that Kristy Duncan has been hired as head women’s volleyball coach at Loras College in Dubuque.

Duncan has served as head coach for the Blueboys volleyball program for the past six years. Her teams have compiled a 92-77 mark, made trips to the Midwest Conference Tournament the last two seasons, and led to her being named conference coach of the year this past season.

Duncan led IC to its first winning season in 11 years in 2016. Her job at IC was her first collegiate volleyball head coaching job.

IC athletic director Mike Snyder says the national search for a new coach begins immediately.