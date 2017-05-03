IC Sets New Softball Wins Record

A local college softball team has set a new school record for wins in a season.
Illinois College split with Illinois Wesleyan yesterday. The Lady Blue lost game one 8-7 in eight innings, but came back and won the second game 8-7.
The split boosts the IC record to 24-11, and sets a new single season wins record. The previous record was 23 set in 2007.
IC will be the number 3 seed in the Midwest Conference Tournament this weekend. The conference will be Friday and Saturday in De Pere, Wisconsin. IC opens against Cornell Friday morning at 10.