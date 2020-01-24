IC to host National Girls and Women in Sports Day Camp February 7

The Illinois College Athletic Department is celebrating women in sports with it’s 3rd annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day camp. The free camp is open to all girls from kindergarten through eighth grade and nearly every women’s sport offered by IC will be represented. Meghan Roman, Head Softball Coach and Senior Women’s Administrator in the Athletic Department says that the camp has always had a huge following since it began. She said that the very first camp had about 50 girls from around the area. She hopes to see that many and more at this year’s event

Roman says that each camper will get to spend 20 minutes at each station with each of the sports. Illinois College student-athletes will provide instructions and demonstrations at the stations beginning at 10AM.

Registration for the camp begins at 9:30 at the Bruner Center on February 15th for all girl athletes. From there, campers will meet the student-athletes and coaches of Illinois College and begin the camp at 10 a.m. A light lunch will be served across the street at Cummins Dining Hall at Noon. Following their meal, campers and their families are welcome to stay for the Midwest Conference basketball doubleheader between Illinois College and Lake Forest College which begins with the men’s contest at 3 p.m. The women’s game will follow at 5 p.m. There is free admission for all registered campers and their families. Sign-up is open from now through the day of the camp and all participants will receive a free gift and a t-shirt if they sign up before February 7th.

If you have any questions, contact Roman at Meghan.Roman@ic.edu or call 217-245-3197.