IC Volleyball Season Ends, Duncan & 4 Players Receive Honors

The Illinois College volleyball team had its 2019 season come to an end on Friday night with a 3-2 loss (15-25, 25-22, 25-14, 24-26, 13-15) to St. Norbert College in the semifinals of the Midwest Conference Tournament. The Lady Blues end the year with an overall record of 21-8.

The Illinois College volleyball team had four members of the team – sophomore Abbie Horstmann and seniors Elizabeth Ganley, Ali Pankey and Maddie Ramsey – all earn All-Midwest Conference honors on Friday while Head Coach Kristy Duncan was named the MWC Coach of the Year. Ganley was a repeat selection from 2018 as a First Team All-MWC pick, while Pankey earned First Team All-MWC honors for the third straight season. Ramsey found a spot on the Second Team All-MWC for the second year running, while Horstmann took home Second Team All-MWC accolades for the first time in her career. In her sixth season in charge of the Lady Blues, Coach Duncan has rebuilt Illinois College into an annual contender in the MWC. Inheriting a team coming off of a 5-19 season, she increased the team’s win total in her first season of 2014 and raised the level of play year by year to the point that the Lady Blues have now qualified for two straight MWC Tournaments while putting together back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1995-96. The team’s 7-2 mark in the MWC this season was the best for the program since 2003.