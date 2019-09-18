IC Women’s Soccer Match Cancelled Saturday

Due to a lack of healthy players on its roster, the Lincoln Christian University women’s soccer team has had to cancel the match scheduled for Saturday morning here at England Stadium against Illinois College.

The IC men were scheduled to follow that women’s match for a 1:30 p.m. kick-off with the Red Lions. That match will now move up to 11 a.m. And take the place of the women’s match.

The Blueboys are in action tonight at England Stadium at 7 p.m., hosting MacMurray College in a Mayor’s Cup match before meeting LCU on Saturday morning. The Lady Blues will next take the field on Sunday afternoon, going on the road to meet Rockford University at 2 p.m.