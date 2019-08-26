IC Women’s Volleyball Takes 4th in MWC Conference Pre-Season Poll

The Illinois College women’s volleyball team will try to continue their rise in the Midwest Conference in 2019. After registering one of the program’s best seasons in over 20 years last year, the Lady Blues will be in the pack who fought over the highly-competitive MWC last year.

Cornell College again took the top spot in the coaches’ preseason poll earning 81 points and nine first-place votes in the poll. St. Norbert College was in second place with 66 points and the remaining first-place vote. Grinnell College and Illinois College followed closely behind with the Pioneers in third with 63 points and the Lady Blues in fourth with 62 points.

The Lady Blues bring four starters as well as libero Madie Budd back for 2019. Three of those starters – Elizabeth Ganley, Ali Pankey and Maddie Ramsey – earned All-MWC recognition a year ago. Illinois College opens up the 2019 season at home this weekend with the Illinois College Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Blues host Rockford University on Friday night at 8 p.m. before wrapping up play with Simpson College at 10AM and Anderson University 2PM on Saturday.