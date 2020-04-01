IHSA Still Hopes for Spring Sports

By Gary Scott on April 1, 2020 at 2:45pm

The Illinois High School Association is planning for a May 1st return to the spring sports season.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson says the board remains optimistic about the May 1st return to school.

Anderson says that will be followed by a shortened acclimatization period, and a truncated spring season. He says this will lead to state series tournaments.

Anderson does not rule out the chance that some of the spring sports may stretch into June. But he draws the line at June 30th.

Anderson says a further school postponement beyond May 1st will almost certainly cancel all remaining sports events this year.