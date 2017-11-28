IHSA Will Not Double FB Playoff Field

A proposal that would have doubled the field for the Illinois High School Association football post season has been stopped before it reached all member schools.

The proposal would have doubled the number of playoff teams from 32 to 64, shorten the regular season by one week and add a week of playoff action.

But, the IHSA legislative commission opted to not forward the proposal on to member schools for a vote this month. There were 28 proposals considered by the legislative commission. Just six were forwarded for a vote.

IHSA assistant executive director Sam Knox says that means no changes will be made for member schools for next football season.

Those schools who were either independent, or members of a small conference struggled to fill their schedule. This proposal was designed to ease the scheduling concern.

One proposal that did make it to the full membership for a vote eliminates the tournament limit for boys and girls basketball teams. Under the proposal, the limit is simply 31 games. The proposal also eliminates the number of tournaments in which each player can participate.