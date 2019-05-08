Illinois College Men’s Baseball Split Doubleheader, Miss MWC Tourney

The Illinois College Men’s Baseball team came up 1 game short of making the MWC Tournament this season. The Blueboys needed to take both sides of a doubleheader with Cornell College on Sunday, May 4th to gain entry as the final seed in the MWC Tourney. The Cornell College Rams hung on for a 6-5 victory in Game 1, despite a late charge by the Blueboys in the bottom of the 9th. The Blueboys battled back to win Game 2 by a score of 9-7, ending the year at 18-18 (7-9 in MWC’s South Division) on the season.

