Illinois College to Add Men’s Volleyball for Fall 2020

By Benjamin Cox on May 14 at 6:08pm

In a press release from later today, Illinois College’s Intercollegiate Athletic Office announced that Men’s Volleyball will be offered as its 24th varsity sport beginning in the Fall 2020.

Illinois College will offer the Division III sport, as its popularity begins to rise in the nation. Division III added a men’s volleyball championship in 2012. Fellow Central Illinois college, Millikin University, will also be adding men’s volleyball beginning in 2020, as well.

Illinois College will begin its head coaching and staff search immediately.