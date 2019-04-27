Jacksonville girl heads to Chicago today for Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals

At Eisenhower Elementary school last year, whoever made the most free throws got to move on to the next level. An eight year old girl, Maci Moore, won that contest and all the rest following. There is one left. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a nationwide free-throw shooting contest.

Moore is in Chicago for the Hoop Shoot national finals at Roosevelt University today.

Tens of thousands of young athletes across the country competed in the Hoop Shoot annually. The free throw contest has been narrowed down to 12 girls in Moore’s age division.

Finalists at nationals will shoot the customary 25 free throws each. All participants are given up to 5 practice shots. Moore passed through the state round held in Decatur, then hit 21 of 25 from the stripe at the North Central Regional Semifinals in Iowa City, Iowa, on March 9th to secure her spot. Average winning score between 12 regional Hoop Shoots was 20.25, or twenty and a quarter.

The 50 United States are split into 12 divisions of about 4 states. A total of 72 young athletes will compete on Saturday in different divisions. One boy and one girl in each of three age groups will be crowned national champions and have their names inscribed on the Hoop Shoot plaque in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusets.

Fans can follow the action on Saturday using the live Elks Hoop Shoot shot-tracker. Visit elks.org/hoopshoot to access the shot-tracker on April 27th. The first round of finals start at 9 am. Follow social media discussions:: #HoopShoot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.