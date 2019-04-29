Jacksonville Native Is Headed to NFL Rookie Camp

A Jacksonville native is headed to NFL camp this season. 2014 Jacksonville High School graduate and Northwestern Wildcat Left Tackle Blake Hance will suit up for the Buffalo Bills rookie mini camp this fall as an undrafted free agent.

Hance will join fellow Big 10 player University of Illinois kicker Chase McLaughlin, Southern Illinois University Quarterback Sam Straub, and 14 others to minicamp in August according to a report from the Buffalo (New York) News.

Hance played in 13 games, logging 12 starts at left tackle for the Wildcats. Hance was an academic All Big 10 selection and made 47 career starts in Evanston. He’ll look to crack the 90-man roster for NFL training camp this summer.