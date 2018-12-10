JHS at the Macomb Holiday Tournament

Jacksonville will open play in the first game at the Macomb Holiday Tournament the day after Christmas.

The Macomb Tournament seeds only the top four teams. They are West Hancock at 1, followed by Eureka at 2, Farmington 3, and Rockridge at 4.

Jacksonville will meet Abingdon-Avon, known as A Town in the opening game at 9 on December 26th.

A loss sends them to the 9 AM game on the 27th. A win moves them, probably up against top rated West Hancock at 5 Thursday evening. West Hancock meets Brown County opening day in the second game.

Pittsfield opens against number 4 Rockridge at 2:30.

The tournament will feature games on the 26th and 27th, and then skip Friday the 28th, before finishing up on the 29th.

