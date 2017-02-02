JHS Athletes Make Post High School Plans

Twelve athletes gathered at the Jacksonville High School media center yesterday to announce their intention to pursue sports at the collegiate level.

Four are headed to NCAA division two programs. They are Steven Albers and soccer at the University of Illinois in Springfield, and the other three are in football. Adam Hillis and Corey Ruyle are headed to Quincy University. Klay Wood is headed to the gridiron at Truman State.

Another football player, Hunter Hartsook, wants to play at NAIA Division Two St Ambrose in the Quad Cities.

Levi Parkevich wants to play at the next level at Illinois College. And, a sixth player…wide receiver standout James White, is headed to Los Angeles to play football at junior college Fullerton College.

But, it’s not just any JUCO. Fullerton College finished the year rated first in the nation. And, their offensive coordinator is former Illinois College head coach Garrett Campbell. White says that played a big role in his decision.

Another football player is headed to the next level, but not to play football. Albers was a two year placekicker for the football team. And, he was a member of the 4th place JHS soccer team last fall. He’s excited about taking his game to UIS.

Albers interest in his game really picked up after the state tournament appearance.

Other soccer players moving on to the next level include John Gibbons and Tyler Degroot at Illinois College, and goalie Grant Flynn at Lincoln Land.

Another soccer player, Ariel Mansholt, will take her two time all conference game to Southwestern University in Texas near Austin. And, Ryan Kaufmann plans to go from the state golf field last fall to Illinois College next year.