JHS Grad to Play Volleyball in Austria

Jaelyn Keene, a 2014 Jacksonville High School graduate, has signed a contract to play professional volleyball in Austria, according to the State Journal-Register.

Keene has signed to play with the KTSC Kelag Wildacts of Klagenfurt, Austria. Keene recently played 3 years of volleyball at Illinois State University and a year of beach volleyball at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. In her only year as a graduate transfer playing beach volleyball, Keene set the single season wins record at UAB with 19. Keene graduated from Illinois State in 2018. She left ISU in the Top 10 in career points, kills, blocks, and aces.

Keene earned the State Journal-Register’s Central State 8 Conference Female Athlete of the Year in 2014. She was also a 4-time All Missouri Valley Conference player while at ISU. Keene was a 3-sport athlete while at JHS